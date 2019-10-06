River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $351,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,978. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

