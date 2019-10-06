River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $116,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,767. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.