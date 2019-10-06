River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $76,000 in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $143,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $868,678. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 207,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,302. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

