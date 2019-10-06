River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $335,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

