River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $163,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 613,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $207.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

