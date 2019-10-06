Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 2,997,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

