Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 591,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

