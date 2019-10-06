RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of RNG traded up $35.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,652. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,082.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total transaction of $3,862,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,093,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,417 shares of company stock worth $54,799,686. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 130.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $9,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

