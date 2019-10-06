Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 16,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director M. Lynn Wetzel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

