Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 949,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,654,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.