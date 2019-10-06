RevolutionVR (RVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,627.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $889,919.00 and approximately $3,627.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00692128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000593 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

