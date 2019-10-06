Revlon (NYSE:REV) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,640. Revlon has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 49.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 12.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 35.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.