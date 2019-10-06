Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,249. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

