Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 160,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,691. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -97.36 and a beta of -0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

