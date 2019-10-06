Ren (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $34.76 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global and UEX. Over the last week, Ren has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $34.76 million and $2.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,513,690 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, UEX, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, DDEX, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.