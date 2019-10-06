Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,073 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 944,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2649 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.