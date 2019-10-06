Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.08% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 37,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,076. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4%.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.