Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 461.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 115.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $252.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

