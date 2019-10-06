Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. The company has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

