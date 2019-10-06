Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.25.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.04. The company had a trading volume of 245,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $12,417,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,848,579 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.