Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $106,000 Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,215,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.34.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $257,917.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,929,490.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,577 shares of company stock worth $122,415,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

