Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 315 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 444,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

