Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

