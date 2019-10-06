ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,713.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $21,713.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00876126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00213152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00071991 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004163 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Bisq, YoBit, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

