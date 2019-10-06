Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 203,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,710 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

