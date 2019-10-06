Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RETA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 203,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,330. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,637.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,710. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

