Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Re/Max has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $536.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Re/Max by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max during the first quarter valued at $15,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Re/Max by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 88,122 shares during the period.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

