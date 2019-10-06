RChain (RHOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $5,576.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RChain

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, AirSwap, ChaoEX, IDEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

