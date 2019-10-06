RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.33.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.32. 61,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,856 shares of company stock worth $13,800,901 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,995,000 after buying an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $28,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.