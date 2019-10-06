Raymond James Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 508,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 145.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,366,000 after buying an additional 993,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 364,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

