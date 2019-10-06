Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Reaches $335,917.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $335,917.00 and $4,066.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

