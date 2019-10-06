Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 585,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

