Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.10.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Randolph Bancorp worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

