Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 336,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,106 shares of company stock valued at $607,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

