Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 727,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,766. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $137.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $6,639,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,554,001. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

