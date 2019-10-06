Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

Shares of RL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 727,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $7,260,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock worth $35,554,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

