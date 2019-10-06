Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 92,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 324.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Radware by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

