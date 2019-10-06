Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDN. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 834,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,814. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

