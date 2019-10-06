Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 2,399,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 349.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

