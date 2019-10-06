Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

QHC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,135. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.01. Quorum Health has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $442.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 310,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 220.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,909 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 337.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

