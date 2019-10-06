QUINADS Price Up 14.5% This Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $49,635.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, QUINADS has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00075239 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00395036 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009159 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001310 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

