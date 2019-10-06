Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

