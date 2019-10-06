Quantis Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $99,399.00 and $67.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 346,178,776 coins and its circulating supply is 177,601,083 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

