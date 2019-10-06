Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $345.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.30 million to $356.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $222.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

KWR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $224.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

