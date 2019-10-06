QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $583,276.00 and $505,841.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00191879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01031878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.