Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,786. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $507.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

In related news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,798.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,074 shares of company stock worth $189,186. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 987,386 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.6% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 644.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

