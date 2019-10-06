Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QIWI. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of QIWI stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 366,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,738. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 159.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 804,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 486,758 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 924,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Qiwi by 18.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 661,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

