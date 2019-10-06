QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QEP. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of QEP Resources stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Wednesday. 7,465,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,167. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,259.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

