QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives $7.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QEP. Raymond James cut QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

