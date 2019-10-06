Qbao Reaches One Day Volume of $3,472.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $595,648.00 and $3,472.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000612 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

